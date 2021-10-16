The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on The Gap from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Gap from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Gap presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.05.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 4.53%. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Gap will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.12%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $565,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Gap by 73.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Gap by 444.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in The Gap by 2,155.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Gap by 29.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Gap by 19.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

