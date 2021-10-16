Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BE. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a peer perform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.07.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.38. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 3.45.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 199.28% and a negative net margin of 13.51%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,637.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $153,837.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,282. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

