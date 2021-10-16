MediShares (MDS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $283,746.00

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. During the last week, MediShares has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and $283,746.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00045611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.05 or 0.00204350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00093872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

About MediShares

MDS is a coin. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

