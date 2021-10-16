Velo (VELO) Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 16th. Velo has a total market capitalization of $85.05 million and approximately $5.40 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Velo has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00069537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00073593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00111234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,487.96 or 1.00480088 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,905.93 or 0.06382854 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Velo Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 338,521,544 coins. The official website for Velo is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

