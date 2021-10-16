California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,497 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Copart worth $61,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 12.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Copart by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Copart by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in Copart by 63.2% during the second quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 958,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,413,000 after acquiring an additional 371,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in Copart by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 23,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Truist boosted their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

CPRT opened at $144.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $152.75. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.59.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

