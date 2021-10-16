Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $16,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $51.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.30.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 13.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.