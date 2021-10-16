Natixis Boosts Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 1,124.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 175,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,725 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Lincoln National were worth $10,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Lincoln National by 575.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Lincoln National by 188.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $74.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.75%.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.