Natixis Makes New $10.07 Million Investment in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,500,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,000. Natixis owned 1.00% of Apartment Investment and Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 225,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 116,425 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,207,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,116,000 after acquiring an additional 198,404 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 87,312 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth about $1,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, Director Terry Considine bought 150,000 shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $982,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 514,587 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,463. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

