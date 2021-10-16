AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis reduced its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 524,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the period. Natixis owned 0.10% of AGNC Investment worth $8,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.2% in the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 18.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 6.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 184,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.28.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.22 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

