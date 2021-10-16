Natixis Sells 211 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Natixis reduced its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,169,000 after purchasing an additional 376,767 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $130.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.71.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $298,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $3,594,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,203 shares of company stock worth $45,987,946. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

