Natixis Raises Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Natixis increased its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.12% of Comerica worth $11,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,106,739,000 after acquiring an additional 298,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,560,000 after acquiring an additional 72,108 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 6,812.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,434 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,050,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,965,000 after purchasing an additional 202,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,542,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,008,000 after purchasing an additional 48,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

CMA opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.81. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $85.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

