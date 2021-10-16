Ossiam Grows Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Ossiam grew its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $108,116.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,641. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock opened at $209.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.61. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $133.37 and a 12 month high of $228.88. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 48.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

