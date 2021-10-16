Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

TACO opened at $8.67 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $315.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TACO. TheStreet raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

