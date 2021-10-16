Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 37,949 Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,116,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,949 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.68% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $16,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,808,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,602,000 after buying an additional 190,888 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 39.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,687,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,859 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,607,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,936,000 after purchasing an additional 143,153 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,397,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,111,000 after purchasing an additional 88,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 33.1% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,284,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,793,000 after purchasing an additional 567,584 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.08%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

