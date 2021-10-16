SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 423,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $18,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of SKYW opened at $49.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.92. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.44 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $656.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.50 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

