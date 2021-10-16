Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 4,313 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 926,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.68% of Utz Brands worth $20,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 359.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTZ opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $297.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 6,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $98,118.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,500 shares of company stock worth $3,120,150. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.96.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

