Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 4,313 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 926,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Utz Brands worth $20,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 32.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 300.0% in the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 34.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 329,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 139.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 451,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 137.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 539,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 312,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $65,423.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,500 shares of company stock worth $3,120,150 in the last three months. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UTZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.96.

Utz Brands stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $297.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.69 million. Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. Research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

Utz Brands Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

