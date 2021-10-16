Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stake in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,482 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,589 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.15% of CSG Systems International worth $17,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,255,000 after purchasing an additional 41,479 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in CSG Systems International by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 312,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after purchasing an additional 40,338 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,781,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,332 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $50.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.91. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.51 and a 52-week high of $51.36.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $238.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.00 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

