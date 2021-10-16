Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $21.02 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,501 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $21,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 145,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 150,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 47,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $88.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.95.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.02). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $361.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEIS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

