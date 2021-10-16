Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $391,000 Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,680,000 after acquiring an additional 149,773 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 21.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 8.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 679,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,509,000 after purchasing an additional 55,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.83.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $138.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.54 and a 1-year high of $143.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.77 and a 200-day moving average of $132.07. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 49.16%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

