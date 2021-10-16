14,406 Shares in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,013,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CGNT shares. William Blair began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

CGNT stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.17.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.55 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

