Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock opened at $80.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.95%.

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAH. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

