Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Ossiam purchased a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,720 in the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATUS opened at $17.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $17.14 and a one year high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

