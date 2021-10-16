Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $22.32 Million Stock Holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,867,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $22,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LXP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 131,277 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 33,954 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 23.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,327,000 after buying an additional 673,168 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LXP. KeyCorp raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

LXP stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

