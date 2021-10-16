Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.65% of Assured Guaranty worth $22,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $53.39. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.45.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

See Also: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.