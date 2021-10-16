Clearbridge Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,001,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,489,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Oatly Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $582,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $184,034,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $143,690,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $113,883,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $54,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at 14.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.79. Oatly Group AB has a 52 week low of 12.84 and a 52 week high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OTLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oatly Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 27.86.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

