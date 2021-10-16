Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 112 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $42,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,075.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,025.00.

FCNCA opened at $854.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $858.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $843.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.22. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.75 and a 12-month high of $915.40.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $15.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.95 by $2.14. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $480.54 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 39.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.96%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

