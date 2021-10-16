Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $25.54 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,157 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $25,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $133.33 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $154.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.