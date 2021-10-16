Natixis Has $12.77 Million Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 362,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,885 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $12,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $2,911,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,996,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,686 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 55.4% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 37,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.0% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 270,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 92,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $35.31 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

