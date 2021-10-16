Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.99

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.99 and traded as high as $26.00. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 132,906 shares trading hands.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.02.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

