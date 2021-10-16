BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $89.29

Shares of BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.29 ($1.17) and traded as low as GBX 85.40 ($1.12). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 85.40 ($1.12), with a volume of 101,110 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 89.27. The company has a market capitalization of £379.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

