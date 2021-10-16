Centamin (TSE:CEE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.81

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.81 and traded as low as C$1.73. Centamin shares last traded at C$1.75, with a volume of 83,253 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Centamin in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.81. The firm has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.18.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04. Centamin’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

In related news, Director Mark Anthony Bankes purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$36,972.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 260,000 shares in the company, valued at C$240,318.

Centamin Company Profile (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

