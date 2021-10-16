Short Interest in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Declines By 41.0%

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in RXR Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,855,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $645,000. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $971,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRA opened at $9.70 on Friday. RXR Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

