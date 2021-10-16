Short Interest in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Grows By 96.7%

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 96.7% from the September 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of SDG opened at $95.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.67 and a 200-day moving average of $97.57. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a one year low of $77.22 and a one year high of $100.88.

