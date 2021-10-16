Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a hold rating and a C$53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.90 billion and a PE ratio of 15.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$43.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.27. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$20.31 and a twelve month high of C$52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.59 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.6794379 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.64, for a total value of C$992,798.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,345,373.35. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total transaction of C$427,764.21. In the last three months, insiders sold 182,205 shares of company stock worth $8,427,990.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

