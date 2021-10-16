The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Price Target Lowered to C$5.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

The Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on The Valens from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Desjardins boosted their price target on The Valens from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

VLNCF stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34. The Valens has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $3.31.

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

