WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.55

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.55 and traded as low as $48.30. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $48.44, with a volume of 15,219 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,599,000 after purchasing an additional 20,489 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 14.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 127,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 14.1% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 90,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

