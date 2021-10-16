Desjardins Boosts Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Price Target to C$7.00

Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) had its price objective boosted by Desjardins from C$3.90 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Prime Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Prime Mining stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. Prime Mining has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.07.

Prime Mining Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its projects include Los Reyes Gold and silver project in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was founded on May 14, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

