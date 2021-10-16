Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $641.95

Shares of Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 641.95 ($8.39) and traded as low as GBX 636 ($8.31). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 645 ($8.43), with a volume of 1,744 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 646.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 642.21.

Portmeirion Group Company Profile (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, NambÃ©, and Pimpernel brand names.

