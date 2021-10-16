Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Laurentian Bank of Canada

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target lowered by Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$19.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ALS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a C$21.00 price objective (down from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cormark reissued an outperform rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$20.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.69. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$10.45 and a 12-month high of C$19.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$665.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,212.00.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$21.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,000.00%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

