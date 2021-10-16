WaykiChain Trading 22.2% Higher This Week (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. WaykiChain has a market cap of $37.71 million and approximately $32.26 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WaykiChain has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00045719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.63 or 0.00205934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.77 or 0.00093954 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

About WaykiChain

WaykiChain is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

