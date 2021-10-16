Lobstex (LOBS) Price Reaches $0.0797 on Major Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and approximately $389,914.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lobstex has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0797 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 67.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 92.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,627,720 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

