FairCoin (FAIR) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One FairCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0307 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, FairCoin has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. FairCoin has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $30.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001639 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 327.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005035 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00039713 BTC.

FairCoin Coin Profile

FairCoin (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

