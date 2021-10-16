Brokerages Set Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Target Price at $88.50

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $83.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. Ameren has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ameren by 837.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,615,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122,978 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 20,255.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946,040 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,296 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ameren by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,368,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,640,000 after purchasing an additional 687,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

