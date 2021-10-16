TheStreet Downgrades Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) to D+

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Bilibili stock opened at $70.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.06. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 93.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 106.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

