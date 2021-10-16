Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Given New C$9.75 Price Target at CIBC

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.55.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG stock opened at $5.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.97. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 320,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 686,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 9.7% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 80,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the period. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.