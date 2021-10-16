Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LMND. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.57.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average of $84.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 2.01. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 188.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $66,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 2,053.3% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 705.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.