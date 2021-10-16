Chakana Copper (OTC:CHKKF) Now Covered by Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Chakana Copper (OTC:CHKKF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $0.75 target price on the stock.

OTC:CHKKF opened at $0.29 on Friday. Chakana Copper has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.53.

Chakana Copper Company Profile

Chakana Copper Corp. acquisition, development and operation of mineral properties. It operates through the tourmaline breccia pipes, and Soledad projects. The company was founded on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

