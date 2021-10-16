Chakana Copper (OTC:CHKKF) Now Covered by Analysts at Noble Financial

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Chakana Copper (OTC:CHKKF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $0.75 target price on the stock.
OTC:CHKKF opened at $0.29 on Friday. Chakana Copper has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.53.
Chakana Copper Company Profile
