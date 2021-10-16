Stifel Financial Corp Sells 6,402 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,402 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $16,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BYND. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 53.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 22.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 14.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 26.5% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BYND shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

BYND opened at $105.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.80 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.86 and its 200 day moving average is $126.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

