Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,122,000 after buying an additional 3,707,871 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,280,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,963,000 after buying an additional 3,147,537 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 547.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,572,000 after buying an additional 2,536,498 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,338,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,273,000 after buying an additional 2,222,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,260,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,574,000 after buying an additional 680,862 shares during the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPM. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $50.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average of $43.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

